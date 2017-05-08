Corkscrew Theater Festival Announces ...

Corkscrew Theater Festival Announces Inaugural Season at Paradise Factory

Corkscrew Theater Festival Artistic Director Thomas Kapusta announced the new festival today, which features 45 performances of 10 world premiere plays in repertory over 4 weeks this summer at the Paradise Factory Theatre. Corkscrew Theater Festival aims to increase access to production opportunities for a varied set of early-career artists, especially those developing work through innovative and unusual collaborative models.

