CHP: DUI suspect flees, returns to scene of pedestrian death near San Jose City College
A 27-year-old man suspected in the fatal hit-and-run death of a pedestrian was arrested Friday night after he returned to the scene of the collision near San Jose City College, according to the California Highway Patrol. At 9:22 p.m., the CHP received calls of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision which occurred on S. Bascom Avenue, north of Scott Street, in unincorporated Santa Clara County.
