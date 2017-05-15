CHP: DUI suspect flees, returns to scene of pedestrian death near San Jose City College

A 27-year-old man suspected in the fatal hit-and-run death of a pedestrian was arrested Friday night after he returned to the scene of the collision near San Jose City College, according to the California Highway Patrol. At 9:22 p.m., the CHP received calls of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision which occurred on S. Bascom Avenue, north of Scott Street, in unincorporated Santa Clara County.

