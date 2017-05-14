Campbell district schools win in inaugural recycling contest

Blackford Elementary and Monroe Middle schools, both in the Campbell Union School District, won the Recycle Cup, a contest sponsored by the city of San Jose that challenged schools to collect the greatest amount of recyclable material between March 27 and April 14. The winning schools will receive a visit from San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and a San Jose Earthquakes player or the team's mascot. "We thought it would be a different way to get kids interested and excited to participate," said San Jose's environmental services department director Kerrie Romanow, adding April was designated by San Jose as Earth Month.

