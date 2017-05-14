Campbell district schools win in inau...

Campbell district schools win in inaugural recycling contest

Blackford Elementary and Monroe Middle schools, both in the Campbell Union School District, won the Recycle Cup, a contest sponsored by the city of San Jose that challenged schools to collect the greatest amount of recyclable material between March 27 and April 14. The winning schools will receive a visit from San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and a San Jose Earthquakes player or the team's mascot. "We thought it would be a different way to get kids interested and excited to participate," said San Jose's environmental services department director Kerrie Romanow, adding April was designated by San Jose as Earth Month.

