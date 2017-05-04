CA: VTA Fare Hike Vote in June

CA: VTA Fare Hike Vote in June

May 05--The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will vote next month on raising fares 50 cents over the next two years, the latest change in a major overhaul the transit agency approved this week. The 12-member VTA board unanimously approved a redesign of bus and light rail lines Thursday night, changes expected by the end of the year that will increase service in high-ridership areas like downtown San Jose and decrease service in low-ridership areas such as the west valley and south county.

