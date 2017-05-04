CA: VTA Expected to Approve Transit O...

CA: VTA Expected to Approve Transit Overhaul

May 04--Faced with a $21.4 million operating shortfall and a staggering loss of riders, the Valley Transportation Authority on Thursday was expected to approve major changes to its bus and light rail routes, focusing more service on San Jose's east side and downtown and reducing its reach in outlying areas like Gilroy and the west valley. The VTA will set in motion fare hikes of 50 cents over the next two years.

