Bill would require landlords to notify renters about flood zones
The first time Hien Nguyen learned that she lived in a treacherous flood zone was after raging waters from Coyote Creek devastated her one-bedroom apartment and left her with just the clothes on her back. But proposed state legislation by Assemblyman Ash Kalra, a former San Jose city councilman, aims to change that.
