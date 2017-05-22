Bill would require landlords to notif...

Bill would require landlords to notify renters about flood zones

21 hrs ago

The first time Hien Nguyen learned that she lived in a treacherous flood zone was after raging waters from Coyote Creek devastated her one-bedroom apartment and left her with just the clothes on her back. But proposed state legislation by Assemblyman Ash Kalra, a former San Jose city councilman, aims to change that.

San Jose, CA

