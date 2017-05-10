Bike To School Day

Bike To School Day

Melody Mendoza, Reed Elementary School principal, left, signals her students to begin riding to the school during National Bike to School Day in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Anais Wandji, 10, helps Nanaho Itoi, 10, left to right, strap on her helmet correctly during National Bike to School Day in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

