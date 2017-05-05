Basic education in Spanish offered to...

Basic education in Spanish offered to adults at Campbell schools

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

When some native Spanish-speaking parents of Rosemary Elementary School found themselves struggling to help their children with homework or read translated public documents, they asked school administrators for help. In response, the Campbell elementary and high school districts spent roughly a year working to bring a program created by the Mexican government and various organizations that offers a chance for Spanish-speaking adults in the community to forge ahead in their educational careers in the realms of literature, math and science.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 21 hr Pppp 311
News Cloud lifts over young immigrants seeking legal... (Nov '12) 23 hr a-citizen 10
News Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16) 23 hr a-citizen 14
News Business owners fed up with recent vandalism-spree (Sep '14) 23 hr a-citizen 5
Iranian - Brother & Sister Wanted for FRAUD In ... Thu Bella Esmail Moore 2
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) May 1 Izzy 117
News Police Raid 'Costco Of Meth' Site In San Jose (Jan '07) Apr 29 Chipper123 9
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,811,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC