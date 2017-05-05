Basic education in Spanish offered to adults at Campbell schools

When some native Spanish-speaking parents of Rosemary Elementary School found themselves struggling to help their children with homework or read translated public documents, they asked school administrators for help. In response, the Campbell elementary and high school districts spent roughly a year working to bring a program created by the Mexican government and various organizations that offers a chance for Spanish-speaking adults in the community to forge ahead in their educational careers in the realms of literature, math and science.

