Artist Cellista creates avant-garde h...

Artist Cellista creates avant-garde homage to San Jose

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

In a region that prides itself on disrupting the status quo, Cellista is celebrating the legacy of the original disrupters. With the Great War still bogged down in the trenches on the Western front, the polymathic savant Jean Cocteau premiered his ballet "Parade" in Paris on May 17, 1917.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 10 Hillary Cliton 2
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) May 8 Annoyed 312
News Cloud lifts over young immigrants seeking legal... (Nov '12) May 5 a-citizen 10
News Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16) May 5 a-citizen 14
News Business owners fed up with recent vandalism-spree (Sep '14) May 5 a-citizen 5
Iranian - Brother & Sister Wanted for FRAUD In ... May 4 Bella Esmail Moore 2
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) May 3 Rick Fire 49
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,050,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC