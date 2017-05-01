Arrests, impassioned demonstrators kick off historic May Day in the Bay Area
New Highland Academy third grader Roselynn Ngaue makes a sign for a rally with State Superintendent of Public Education Tom Torlakson before school in Oakland on Monday. Four protesters have been arrested in Oakland while shutting down an Alameda County administration building in an act of civil disobedience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|1 hr
|Izzy
|117
|Police Raid 'Costco Of Meth' Site In San Jose (Jan '07)
|Apr 29
|Chipper123
|9
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Apr 27
|Haba Daba
|48
|Iranian - Brother & Sister Wanted for FRAUD In ...
|Apr 26
|Romel Esmail
|1
|Romel Esmail & his sister Bella Esmail Moore Wa...
|Apr 26
|Bella Esmail Moore
|1
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|Apr 26
|togaparty
|285
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Apr 21
|RED 5
|309
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC