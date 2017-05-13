a Storybooka four-bedroom Tudor in hi...

a Storybooka four-bedroom Tudor in historic

San Jose's historic Shasta-Hanchett Park neighborhood was largely developed between 1915 and 1930 and showcases a mix of period architectural styles. According to The Neighborhoods of San Jose , residents buying into the neighborhood at the time got a vacant lot and then had an architect create a home to meet developer Lewis Hanchett's design standards.

