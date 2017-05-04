3 dead in San Jose including suspect shot by police
At around 9:01 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Laura Ville Lane on a report of person shot, police said. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit are conducting a joint criminal investigation.
