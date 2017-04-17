You may be asked to produce documentation.
Don't be surprised if a DMV investigator checks on your documentation when you are using a disabled placard. Q After I helped my mother into my car, a women approached, put a badge against the closed car window, claimed she was a DMV investigator and asked to see my mother's identification.
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|Unca Remus
|41
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u...
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|Mar 31
|Ayla
|2
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|4
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 24
|Rick
|307
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
