Why you might have difficulty finding a salad in the Bay Area right now
Oak Leaf Lettuce grows at Garden to Table's urban agriculture plot on Taylor St. in San Jose, Calif., in this file photo from Saturday, March 14, 2015. Local restaurants and grocery shoppers alike are finding either no available lettuce or prices that have skyrocketed, thanks to a wet winer that has disrupted the planting schedule in California this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|19 hr
|J E Hoover
|39
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Sat
|Fake n Real
|5
|Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u...
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|Mar 31
|Ayla
|2
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|4
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 24
|Rick
|307
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC