Why facts still matter in immigration debate

A multi-faceted propaganda blast about illegal aliens and the crimes some commit permeates American news venues from internet blogs to the Presidential 2015 campaign announcement of Donald Trump New White House site touts successes of Trump's first 100 days Colbert jokingly thanks Trump for his first 100 days Trump warns Canada over dairy tax: 'We will not stand for this' MORE In it Trump blasted "some" Mexican immigrants for being "rapists" and "criminals;" Mexico, he said, was not sending its "best people" to the United States. Recent attempts to denigrate Mexicans, legal and illegally in the U.S., come from a former San Jose police detective in "The Hill" and from Bill O'Reilly's Fox News replacement Tucker Carlson .

