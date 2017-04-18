VTA Board Weighs Measure B Guidelines
Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is moving closer to finalizing the guidelines for each of the nine Measure B program categories, including the Bicycle and Pedestrian category, which is projected to distribute $250 million for active transportation planning, education, encouragement, and capital projects over the next 30 years. On Friday, April 21, the VTA Board of Directors will hold a workshop to get an update on the program and provide staff with feedback.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|RED 5
|309
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Apr 18
|Bob Is Gay
|44
|Pescadero Mountain Lion Home Invasion
|Apr 18
|Jake From State Farm
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u...
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|Mar 31
|Ayla
|2
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC