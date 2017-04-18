VTA Board Weighs Measure B Guidelines

VTA Board Weighs Measure B Guidelines

20 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is moving closer to finalizing the guidelines for each of the nine Measure B program categories, including the Bicycle and Pedestrian category, which is projected to distribute $250 million for active transportation planning, education, encouragement, and capital projects over the next 30 years. On Friday, April 21, the VTA Board of Directors will hold a workshop to get an update on the program and provide staff with feedback.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition.

