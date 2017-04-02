Trump extends FEMA help for flooded C...

Trump extends FEMA help for flooded California counties

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

San Jose resident Rob Souza surveys damage to a guest house on William Street near Coyote Creek on Feb. 2. San Jose resident Rob Souza surveys damage to a guest house on William Street near Coyote Creek on Feb. 2. After approving federal disaster funds to help California counties recover from weeks of flooding in January, President Trump has extended the aid to include damage from storms in February. The decision will make aid available to 42 counties where winter storms, flooding and mudslides have damaged homes and other property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan... Fri Ayla 2
alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend... Fri Mad Dad 4
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Mar 30 Walter White 3
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 24 Rick 307
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Mar 22 Logic 101 26
100,000+ salary and homeless Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,874 • Total comments across all topics: 280,004,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC