Trump extends FEMA help for flooded California counties

San Jose resident Rob Souza surveys damage to a guest house on William Street near Coyote Creek on Feb. 2. San Jose resident Rob Souza surveys damage to a guest house on William Street near Coyote Creek on Feb. 2. After approving federal disaster funds to help California counties recover from weeks of flooding in January, President Trump has extended the aid to include damage from storms in February. The decision will make aid available to 42 counties where winter storms, flooding and mudslides have damaged homes and other property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.