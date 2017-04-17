This Week: Land Use Decisions, SoMa Safety, In-Law Units
Monday tonight! Who Makes Land Use Decisions? Local municipalities insist they know what's best for their communities, but others argue there has to be a means to override choices of "bad actors" who exacerbate our housing crisis by preventing development. How can local communities make the best decisions that also meet regional needs? Join SPUR for a discussion about how we can resolve these tensions.
