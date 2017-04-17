This Week: Land Use Decisions, SoMa S...

This Week: Land Use Decisions, SoMa Safety, In-Law Units

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: StreetsBlog.org

Monday tonight! Who Makes Land Use Decisions? Local municipalities insist they know what's best for their communities, but others argue there has to be a means to override choices of "bad actors" who exacerbate our housing crisis by preventing development. How can local communities make the best decisions that also meet regional needs? Join SPUR for a discussion about how we can resolve these tensions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Sat J E Hoover 39
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Sat Fake n Real 5
News Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u... Apr 8 tomin cali 1
News San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan... Mar 31 Ayla 2
alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend... Mar 31 Mad Dad 4
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 24 Rick 307
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,767 • Total comments across all topics: 280,362,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC