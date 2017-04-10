The important U.S. stamp rarities in Rumsey's Westpex auction
The 1923 1A green Benjamin Franklin stamp created from rotary sheet waste and perforated gauge 11 is an important United States rarity. This example will be auctioned by Schuyler Rumsey during the Westpex show in San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.
