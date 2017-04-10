The important U.S. stamp rarities in ...

The important U.S. stamp rarities in Rumsey's Westpex auction

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Linn's Stamp News

The 1923 1A green Benjamin Franklin stamp created from rotary sheet waste and perforated gauge 11 is an important United States rarity. This example will be auctioned by Schuyler Rumsey during the Westpex show in San Francisco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sunnyvale park on December 4th 7 hr Pepsi or Coke 4
News Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u... Apr 8 tomin cali 1
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Apr 4 Bigdick Obama 29
News San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan... Mar 31 Ayla 2
alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend... Mar 31 Mad Dad 4
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 24 Rick 307
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,894 • Total comments across all topics: 280,224,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC