NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48 Kick off Comcast Cares Day
NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 employees are rolling up their sleeves Saturday for the 16th annual Comcast Cares Day. From boxing donated food to mentoring youth, our employees volunteer year-round to make a difference in our shared communities, and Comcast Cares Day is our yearly celebration of this commitment to volunteerism .
