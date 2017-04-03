Suspect in SF slaying of bystander is released
A 24-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the daylight shooting in San Francisco's Ocean View neighborhood that left a bystander dead was released pending further investigation, authorities said Monday. Prosecutors have not filed charges against Jonathon Santos of Vallejo in connection to the 10:40 a.m. Wednesday shooting at Plymouth Avenue and Broad Street that killed 65-year-old Lian Xiu Wu and wounded two others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|53 min
|Bigdick Obama
|29
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|Mar 31
|Ayla
|2
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|4
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|3
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 24
|Rick
|307
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC