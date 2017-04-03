Suspect in SF slaying of bystander is released

A 24-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the daylight shooting in San Francisco's Ocean View neighborhood that left a bystander dead was released pending further investigation, authorities said Monday. Prosecutors have not filed charges against Jonathon Santos of Vallejo in connection to the 10:40 a.m. Wednesday shooting at Plymouth Avenue and Broad Street that killed 65-year-old Lian Xiu Wu and wounded two others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.