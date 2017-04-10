Suspect Arrested in SJ Highway 101 Sh...

Suspect Arrested in SJ Highway 101 Shooting That Injured Boy

The California Highway Patrol on Thursday arrested a suspect in a San Jose freeway shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy last month. Jose Luis Blanco, 33, was arrested at his home in unincorporated San Jose on suspicion of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance, according to the CHP.

