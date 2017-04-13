Suspect arrested in sexual assault of...

Suspect arrested in sexual assault of Santa Clara University student

19 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Brendan Newanforbi, 20, of San Jose, has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a Santa Clara University student. . On Tuesday, Brendan Newanforbi, 20, of San Jose, was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose on charges of assault with intent to commit rape and kidnapping.

