Steve Wozniak is donating proceeds from his autograph sessions this...
Tech pioneer, Steve Wozniak, addresses the crowd during the installation of the official Silicon Valley Comic Con flag at San Jose City Hall in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The event kicked off the second annual Silicon Valley Comic Con and Steve Wozniak, and various costumed characters were in attendance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|9 hr
|Musdama Jucota
|45
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|14 hr
|RED 5
|309
|Pescadero Mountain Lion Home Invasion
|Apr 18
|Jake From State Farm
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u...
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|Mar 31
|Ayla
|2
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC