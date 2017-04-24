SJ Flood Victims to Face off Against ...

SJ Flood Victims to Face off Against Politicians at Meeting

Tempers are likely to flare on Friday during a joint meeting between the city of San Jose and Santa Clara Valley Water District. At issue is why taxpayers shelled out millions for better flood protection only to recently watch their homes go underwater.

San Jose Discussions

San Jose, CA

