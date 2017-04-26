Silicon Valley Organization honors tw...

Silicon Valley Organization honors two Willow Glen businessmen

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Mike Blach, president and CEO of Blach Construction, was recognized as the Businessman of the Year by the Silicon Valley Organization on April 20. With Blach are SVO board chairman Dan Bozzuto, left, and president and CEO Matt Mahood. They were among eight prominent business leaders honored at the Silicon Valley Organization's annual flagship event April 20 at the San Jose Marriott Hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 7 hr Haba Daba 48
Iranian - Brother & Sister Wanted for FRAUD In ... 22 hr Romel Esmail 1
Romel Esmail & his sister Bella Esmail Moore Wa... 22 hr Bella Esmail Moore 1
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) Wed togaparty 285
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Apr 21 RED 5 309
Pescadero Mountain Lion Home Invasion Apr 18 Jake From State Farm 1
News Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u... Apr 8 tomin cali 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,889 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC