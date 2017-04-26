Silicon Valley Organization honors two Willow Glen businessmen

Mike Blach, president and CEO of Blach Construction, was recognized as the Businessman of the Year by the Silicon Valley Organization on April 20. With Blach are SVO board chairman Dan Bozzuto, left, and president and CEO Matt Mahood. They were among eight prominent business leaders honored at the Silicon Valley Organization's annual flagship event April 20 at the San Jose Marriott Hotel.

