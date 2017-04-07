Saratoga News Briefs for April 7
The Parks and Recreation Commission is seeking volunteers for the Let's Work! program on April 8 from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are needed to help remove invasive plants from trails at Quarry Park.
