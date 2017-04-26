San Jose: Willow Glen chef hanging up his toque
Who serves a croque monsieur, albondigas soup and tri-tip dressed with dry vermouth-spiked creamed spinach - in a sports bar? Joe Cirone, the creative chef-owner of the upscale Over Under sports bar in San Jose's Willow Glen, and previously the seasonal Hay Market restaurant. After six years of "pure WG fun," Cirone has announced that he is selling Over Under to devote more time to his growing South County family: wife Anne, one son and one coming.
