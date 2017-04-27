San Jose: VTA to reroute bus service for May Day march
The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will reroute bus service Monday in response to the city of San Jose's plans to close streets for a massive May Day march. Upward of 10,000 people are expected to participate in the march, and Alum Rock Avenue and Santa Clara Street will be closed from King Road to Autumn Street, according to the VTA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Raid 'Costco Of Meth' Site In San Jose (Jan '07)
|1 hr
|Chipper123
|9
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Thu
|Haba Daba
|48
|Iranian - Brother & Sister Wanted for FRAUD In ...
|Wed
|Romel Esmail
|1
|Romel Esmail & his sister Bella Esmail Moore Wa...
|Wed
|Bella Esmail Moore
|1
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|Apr 26
|togaparty
|285
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Apr 21
|RED 5
|309
|Pescadero Mountain Lion Home Invasion
|Apr 18
|Jake From State Farm
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC