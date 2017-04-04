San Jose: Two stabbed near Guadalupe ...

San Jose: Two stabbed near Guadalupe River Trail

Yesterday

Two people are expected to survive after they were stabbed in the area of the Guadalupe River Trail in downtown San Jose early Tuesday, according to police. Police did not immediately release additional details, including descriptions of the victims.

