San Jose: Town hall meeting to focus on victimsa rights
As part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week , the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office will hold a town hall meeting Thursday to discuss what residents should know if they are a victim of a crime. The meeting is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. at the Mayfair Community Center, 2039 Kammerer Ave., in San Jose.
