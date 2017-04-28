San Jose students lug water, raise consciousness
Carrying up to five gallons of water strapped to their backs, dozens of Independence High School students trekked around campus Friday to raise funds and awareness of the need for access to fresh water. Dipping buckets into Penitencia Creek, which runs through campus, students rigged ropes and carried their sloshing burden along a mile-long course.
