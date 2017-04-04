San Jose: Sharp rise in pedestrian deaths continues with Monday collision
A man was hit and killed by a car while crossing Monterey Road in South San Jose on Monday evening, adding to a sharp rise in pedestrian deaths in the city, authorities said. The collision was reported at 8:07 p.m. when the man was walking westbound across Monterey Road near Roeder Road, and was hit by a vehicle, Officer Albert Morales said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Tue
|Bigdick Obama
|29
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|Mar 31
|Ayla
|2
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|4
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|3
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 24
|Rick
|307
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC