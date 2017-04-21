San Jose police shoot and wound a man

San Jose police shoot and wound a man

About 12:35 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a call of a male with a knife near Lewis Road and Senter Road. One officer discharged his firearm hitting the suspect at least once.

