San Jose police need help locating woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's
Police are asking for the public's help in locating a San Jose woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease who left her home near Bascom Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. Elvira "Vera" Vasquez left her home in the 1000 block of Rickenbacker Street just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to San Jose police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Apr 4
|Bigdick Obama
|29
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|Mar 31
|Ayla
|2
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|4
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|3
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 24
|Rick
|307
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC