San Jose PD Opens New Office in Crime-Riddled Area of City
Department aims to heighten its physical presence in Fountain Alley, where more than 60 crimes have been reported in the past month San Jose police are taking the fight to the criminals in one of the city's most troubled areas, and crime victims are applauding the move. Fountain Alley, a corridor just south of Santa Clara Street between First and Second streets, has seen more than 60 reported crimes in the past month.
