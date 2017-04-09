San Jose: New homes trashed by vandals
A crew of vandals broke into five new homes in the Alum Rock hills early Sunday and damaged appliances, broke doors and trashed the interiors of the spacious homes that had just been placed on the market. The vandals caused at least $50,000 worth of damage, said Jessica Coons, the listing agent for the two-story, 3,500-square-foot homes, who said San Jose police called her about 3:45 a.m. Sunday.
