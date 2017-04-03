San Jose Neighborhoods Commission questionsa
Frustration with the frequent turnover of San Jose police in neighborhoods is sparking some potential changes in the police department. In the last few months, many neighborhood leaders have said they want to get to know the police who patrol their streets and attend neighborhood association meetings-and they don't want them to leave for another area after six months.
