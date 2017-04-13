San Jose: Motorist killed in head-on crash after driver crosses center divide near Oakridge Mall
A motorist was killed Thursday night when another driver crossed over a divided median and crashed into his car head-on near Oakridge Mall, according to police. The driver who crossed the center divide on Santa Teresa Boulevard near the on/off ramp to Highway 85 was listed in critical condition Wednesday night, according to San Jose police.
