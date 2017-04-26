San Jose motel shooting victim identified
A 22-year-old San Jose man has been identified as the victim killed in an unsolved motel shooting that also injured two other men over the weekend, authorities said. Police were called at 3:24 a.m. Saturday to the Motel 6 in the 1000 block of The Alameda, near Race Street, for reports of a shooting.
