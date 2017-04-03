San Jose march commemorates Cesar Chaveza s birthday

San Jose >> More than 100 people took to the streets Sunday to commemorate labor leader Cesar Chavez's birthday, taking part in an annual workers' rights march that this year, for many, also became a chance to speak out against some of President Donald Trump's rhetoric. “It's to commemorate the legacy of Cesar Chavez and the struggle of oppressed people for their rights,” said Chavez's 65-year-old nephew Federico Chavez, who lives in Berkeley.

