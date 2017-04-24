San Jose man shot after charging officer with a knife arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
Khanh Tran, who was shot and wounded after reportedly charging at an officer with a knife, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said. Police were called to Lewis and Senter roads around 12:35 p.m. Friday after reports of a man with a knife threatening people and then stabbing himself.
