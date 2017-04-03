San Jose: Man killed in crash with ri...

San Jose: Man killed in crash with rig identified

20 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Members of the San Jose Police Department investigate a fatal accident involving a car and a big-rig on Park Ave. and McEvoy St. in San Jose, Calif., on Friday, March 31, 2017. A man was killed and a child was hospitalized after a car collided with a big rig at Park Avenue and McEvoy street in San Jose on March 31, 2017.

