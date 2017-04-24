San Jose: Man declared brain dead two weeks after being hit by car

A 47-year-old man who was hit by a car on Capitol Expressway about two weeks ago died Saturday, becoming the city's 16th traffic-related fatality of 2017, according to police. On April 10 at 8:51 p.m., the man was crossing Capitol at Nieman Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a blue 2010 Mazda MX5, according to San Jose police.

