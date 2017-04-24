San Jose: Man declared brain dead two weeks after being hit by car
A 47-year-old man who was hit by a car on Capitol Expressway about two weeks ago died Saturday, becoming the city's 16th traffic-related fatality of 2017, according to police. On April 10 at 8:51 p.m., the man was crossing Capitol at Nieman Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a blue 2010 Mazda MX5, according to San Jose police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Sun
|RiccardoFire
|47
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Apr 21
|RED 5
|309
|Pescadero Mountain Lion Home Invasion
|Apr 18
|Jake From State Farm
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u...
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|Mar 31
|Ayla
|2
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC