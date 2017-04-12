San Jose man charged in Central Valle...

San Jose man charged in Central Valley molestation case

A San Jose man has been charged in Merced County with child molestation involving a female relative, with the alleged acts occurring both in East San Jose and the Central Valley town of Gustine. Domiciano Cardoza Ortiz, 45, faces two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and is being held at the Merced County jail on $400,000 bail, according to jail and court records.

