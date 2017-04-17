San Jose man arrested with $2k of meth

San Jose man arrested with $2k of meth

20 hrs ago

Police arrested a San Jose man Saturday night in Morgan Hill for allegedly possessing narcotics, according to Morgan Hill police. When officers stopped a car on Murphy Ave., they found one of the occupants had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

