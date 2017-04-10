San Jose Luxury Homes Damaged by Partiers, Vandals
San Jose police are looking for vandals who targeted five brand new luxury homes in the Alum Rock Hills over the weekend. The suspects broke in, held parties and trashed the million-dollar-plus properties.
