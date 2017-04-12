San Jose flood: Struggling residents get a hand from nonprofit
Volunteers Linda Lentz, left, and Erinn Strohm install new landscaping on a mobile home at the Golden Wheel Mobile Home Park in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Bank of America, Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley and volunteers joined together to repair the home of Lam Tran and her family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|6 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|33
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 11
|Pepsi or Coke
|4
|Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u...
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|Mar 31
|Ayla
|2
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|4
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 24
|Rick
|307
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC