San Jose: Fire, explosion at motel se...

San Jose: Fire, explosion at motel sends two to hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Two people were critically injured in an explosion at a Monterey Road motel early Sunday that's being investigated as a crime scene, according to fire officials. One unit at the Casa Linda Motel at 1669 Monterey Road was badly damaged in the blast, said fire Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 1 hr Unca Remus 41
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 15 Fake n Real 5
News Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u... Apr 8 tomin cali 1
News San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan... Mar 31 Ayla 2
alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend... Mar 31 Mad Dad 4
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 24 Rick 307
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,006 • Total comments across all topics: 280,368,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC