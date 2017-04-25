San Jose: Council to mull illegal fir...

San Jose: Council to mull illegal firework enforcement, housing voucher discrimination

From clamping down on illegal fireworks to curbing discrimination against renters with housing subsidies, San Jose elected leaders today will consider several new measures and development projects. With Fourth of July around the corner, the City Council today will hear a report about how officials plan to crack down on illegal fireworks.

